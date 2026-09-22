Rupee rises 20 paise to close at 95.58 against US dollar

19:06

The rupee appreciated 20 paise to close at 95.58 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by a sharp fall in crude oil prices on improved global risk sentiments and hopes of diplomatic talks to resolve the US-Iran war.



Forex traders said Brent crude oil prices witnessed a sharp decline after reports surfaced that Iran would open the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the US lifts its port blockade and eases military pressure around it.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.75 against the US dollar, then gained some ground and touched 95.55 against the American currency in intraday trade.



At the end of the trading session on Tuesday, the rupee settled at 95.58 (provisional) against the American currency, higher by 20 paise from its previous close. -- PTI