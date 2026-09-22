RBI Swap Window Draws $143.5 Bn; FCNR(B) Deposits At $133 Bn

10:20

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said inflows through its concessional swap window, operationalised on June 8, had topped $143.5 billion as of September 18 across foreign currency non-resident (bank), or (FCNR(B), deposits, overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs), and external commercial borrowings (ECBs).



FCNR(B) deposits accounted for the bulk of the inflows at nearly $133 billion.



OFCBs and ECBs mobilised under the RBI's concessional swap window stood at $5.32 billion and $5.3 billion, respectively, as of September 18.



The FCNR(B) mobilisation figure is as of August 31, when the window for mobilising fresh deposits closed, initially scheduled to remain open until September 30.



The RBI said on September 2 that banks had mobilised a little over $127 billion through FCNR(B) deposits by August 31.



The strong mobilisation was driven partly by banks offering higher interest rates to attract FCNR(B) deposits. Some banks also offered leverage against such deposits, allowing non-resident Indians to enhance returns on their investments.



The mobilisation was significantly higher than market estimates of $90 billion to $100 billion.



-- Subrata Panda, Business Standard