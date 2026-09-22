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Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75

Tue, 22 September 2026
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Krishna Mukerji, mother of actor Rani Mukerji, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 75.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon," the production Yash Raj films said in a statement.

The statement, however, didn't reveal the cause of her death and requested privacy for the family.

"The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief," it added.

Krishna Mukerji was known as a playback singer who lent her voice to many tracks for films such as "Haiwan" (1977) and "Teesri Aankh" (1982).

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