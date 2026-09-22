Money removed 105 times from Ayodhya Ram mandir: SIT

15:47

The special investigation team probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has identified 105 instances of unauthorised removal or concealment of currency from the temple's counting room, the Supreme Court has noted in its order.



A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana perused the report of the court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) which, however, found no discrepancies in the handling of "200 kg of silver bricks, 38.288 kg of silver bricks, a silver necklace, Charan Paduka, and a donation related to the Ramcharitmanas".



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench on Monday that the SIT will file its first chargesheet on or before September 25. The SIT, headed by Uttar Pradesh Inspector General of Police Kiran S, said it had verified allegations that appeared in the media and on social media concerning the valuable donations.



The SIT report pointed out that CCTV footage from the counting room at the temple's Pilgrim Facility Centre (PFC) and other digital data "revealed 105 instances of unauthorised currency removal or concealment from the counting room, involving assistance from other individuals participating in the counting process".



The report said eight accused have been identified and gave a "tabulated summary of the unexplained deposits in their accounts and information about the immovable and movable assets where the stolen money was invested." -- PTI