Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Mimicry at Rahul event: Comedian cancels shows after threats

Tue, 22 September 2026
Share:
13:31
image
Comedian Pulkit Mani, who appeared alongside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an event in Madhya Pradesh, has announced that his upcoming stand-up shows in Noida, Lucknow and Kanpur have been cancelled due to "repeated threats from goon activists".

Mani has been at the centre of a huge controversy after he performed mimicry of PM Modi at the opposition leader's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' in Indore.

In a post on his Instagram Stories on Monday, the comedian said his Noida show has been called off due "unforeseen circumstances".

"I regret to inform you that my Noida show has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. I sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and support," he wrote in the post, which has since disappeared due to Instagram's 24-hour limit on Stories.

In a follow post, the stand-up comedian announced the cancellation of his Lucknow and Kanpur performances.

"Due to repeated threats from goon activists, my Lucknow and Kanpur shows are cancelled," Mani posted.

In a video shared by the Congress on X on Sunday, Mani was seen mimicking Prime Minister Modi while performing a skit with Gandhi during the event.

In the short act, Mani came on stage laughing and hugged Gandhi. "My friend. How are you?" To this, Gandhi replied, "I'm fine; how are you, Modi ji?"

Mani responded, "Great harassment", and continued laughing while using the phrase "my friend". Gandhi then said, "Very nice to meet you," and asked Mani to "tell me more".

The comedian kept laughing and hugging Gandhi, and then said, "Maa ko kursi do, maa", pointing toward the audience.

Reacting to the video, the BJP criticised the Congress and said the party had turned into a "circus".

Since the controversy broke out, Mani has posting screenshots of the hate messages he has been receiving on social media. PTI

TOP STORIES

Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Win GOLD As SL Bowled Out For 69
Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Win GOLD As SL Bowled Out For 69

LIVE! Mimicry at Rahul event: Comedian cancels shows after threats
LIVE! Mimicry at Rahul event: Comedian cancels shows after threats

India vs Japan T20I Updates: Japan need 15 from last 2 overs
India vs Japan T20I Updates: Japan need 15 from last 2 overs

Why govt has not ended monsoon session even after 40 days
Why govt has not ended monsoon session even after 40 days

India's Monsoon session of Parliament remains formally unprorogued 40 days after adjournment, setting a new record. This unusual delay fuels speculation that the government intends to introduce a key legislation, possibly an amendment to...

SC seeks govt view on TM Krishna's plea Vande Mataram plea
SC seeks govt view on TM Krishna's plea Vande Mataram plea

The Supreme Court has sought the Centre's response on a plea by Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna challenging the penal law mandating the singing of six stanzas of Vande Mataram. Krishna argues that the last four stanzas invoke Hindu...