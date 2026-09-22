Karnataka Lokayukta searches 33 places linked to 8 officials, unearth Rs 30 cr assets

22:53

Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday searched more than 33 locations linked to eight government officials in disproportionate assets cases and found assets worth Rs 29.62 crore, officials said.



The searches were carried out at the residences, offices and premises of relatives of the officials in Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Kodagu, Dharwad and Bidar, the Lokayukta said in a press release.



The officials targeted were Darshan Gowda, FDA in the Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner's office; retired Greater Bengaluru Authority Assistant Executive Engineer H M Ranganath; Bengaluru District Registrar Sridevi; and Madikeri Municipal Commissioner H R Ramesh.



The others were HESCOM Assistant Executive Engineer Kiran Baindur of Dharwad; GESCOM Assistant Executive Engineer Rajeshwari Babalad of Kalaburagi; retired Agriculture Officer Manik Rao of Bidar; and Shivaraju M, Hostel Superintendent in the Backward Classes Welfare Department in Mandya.



The searches revealed movable and immovable assets worth about Rs 29.62 crore across the eight cases, including properties, houses, agricultural land, gold and silver ornaments, vehicles, cash and bank fixed deposits, the release said.



Sridevi was found to have disproportionate assets worth Rs 6.8 crore. Searches at four locations linked to her unearthed two plots, two houses, agricultural land and a garment factory worth Rs 2.3 crore. Cash of Rs 31 lakh and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 35.5 lakh were also found. -- PTI