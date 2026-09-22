Jamui molestation: BJP leader says hang accused publicly

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Independent MP Pappu Yadav on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Bihar government over a viral video showing a young boy being assaulted and a girl being molested in Jamui, alleging that the administration is covering up the accused's links to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Condemning the incident, the Purnea MP questioned the complete breakdown of fear among criminals and criticised the collapse of the state's law and order machinery.



"Why do people not fear the law, Constitution, government, system, and society? Who are you to ask whether their parents knew their whereabouts? You harassed them for 25 minutes… Society has stooped so low; society is seeing moral degradation. So, criticising the government is not enough. There is no government... The government is not revealing that the accused are associated with the BJP," Yadav told ANI.



Asserting that people wouldn't dare to do such heinous crimes if he were in power, Pappu added, "Young girls are scared after this incident; they are not stepping out of their houses... Hand over the responsibility for safety to Pappu Yadav; I would leave India if people even think about doing such things."



BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo also expressed deep anguish over the incident, stating that it "makes one's blood boil" and called for the harshest possible punishment for the perpetrators.



Speaking to ANI, Shahdeo said, "Look, that incident will genuinely make your hair stand on end. The way a young girl was molested, the way they forcefully tried to drag and carry her away--it makes one's blood boil. Sometimes one feels that such people should be publicly hanged in a city square. Think of the terrible psychological trauma inflicted on that young child. In fact, no amount of condemnation is enough for this incident. Even today, that girl will need psychological counselling. How can she ever forget the horrifying ordeal of that night?"



Noting that the location on the highway likely averted an even worse tragedy, the BJP leader said, "Thank goodness it happened on a highway where other vehicles were passing by, which prevented those vile individuals with a twisted mindset from carrying out their intentions any further; otherwise, anything could have happened."



Shahdeo confirmed that law enforcement agencies have initiated swift action and taken multiple suspects into custody. -- ANI