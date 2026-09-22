Jaipur man kidnapped, beaten at farmhouse dies during treatment; 5 held

21:52

A 25-year-old man, who was allegedly abducted and beaten at a farmhouse in Jaipur last week, died during treatment at a hospital on Tuesday, the police said.



Following the development, police detained five people for questioning.



Tunga SHO Sajjan Singh said the deceased, Omprakash Bairwa, was hospitalised in a critical condition on September 15 and died on Tuesday morning.



According to the victim's family, some people arrived near Bairwa's house in a Bolero and on motorcycles and demanded money from him.



The SHO said when he refused to oblige them, they allegedly forced him into the vehicle and bolted towards a farmhouse where some other people were present.



"The family alleged that the abductors thrashed him with sticks and applied salt to his private parts at the farmhouse. Police are investigating these allegations," Singh said. -- PTI