ISRO, ESA extend cooperation agreement to five more years

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The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the European Space Agency (ESA) have decided to extend their long-standing Cooperative Agreement for a further five years, until January 8, 2032.



The agreement was renewed through an exchange of letters on the sidelines of the International Space Summit in Paris on September 10, according to a formal announcement made by the ESA on Monday.



The Cooperative Agreement, which came into force in January 2002, provides the framework for cooperation between ESA and ISRO across a broad range of space activities.



In addition to the existing areas of cooperation, the agreement now includes space weather and human and robotic exploration, while also recognising the growing importance of the sustainability of outer space activities.



ESA and ISRO have previously worked together on a range of programmes and initiatives spanning Earth observation, satellite navigation, space science, and mission operations support. -- PTI