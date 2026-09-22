Iran Prez leaves for 81st UNGA session in New York

11:40

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday morning set off for New York to participate in the 81st session of the UNGA and to set forth the agenda for Iran, as reported by Iranian news agency IRNA.



According to IRNA, the Iranian President received an official farewell from First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Deputy for International Affairs of the Supreme Leader's Office, Hojjatoleslam Walmoslemin Mohsen Qomi, and a group of cabinet members.



Prior to his departure for New York, the Iranian President said,"We will forcefully raise Iran's positions in international forums. The issues we will raise at the United Nations are expressing the oppressed state of the Iranian nation, the crimes that have occurred, and the distrust that has been created. We went to the negotiating table several times and signed agreements, but unfortunately, the whole world saw how commitments were not fulfilled and the writings were trampled underfoot."



Pezeshkian is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Wednesday, September 23, during the morning session. During this trip, in addition to attending and explaining Iran's positions at the session of the UNGA, the President will also meet with some heads of state attending the meeting.



President Pezeshkian will also hold separate meetings with educated Iranians living in the United States, as well as American elites and think tanks. Meanwhile, Iran Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday (local time) to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.



Araghchi said that the United Nations General Assembly will provide an opportunity to discuss how trust in the world body has been lost and how it can be revived, as he began his journey to New York to participate in the 81st UNGA session, as reported by Iranian news agency IRNA. -- ANI