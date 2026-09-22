Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

India warns nationals against using Malaysia's visa-free entry to seek jobs

Tue, 22 September 2026
Share:
12:17
image
India on Tuesday advised its nationals in Malaysia not to use the country's 30-day visa-free entry facility to seek employment.

In an advisory posted on X, the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur said it has noticed a "noticeable increase" in Indian nationals arriving in Malaysia who are "misled by unscrupulous agents with false job promises."

The High Commission said the 30-day visa-free facility is meant for tourism and social visits and does not permit employment.

"There is a noticeable increase in Indian nationals arriving in Malaysia using the 30-day visa-free facility to seek employment. The High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur, alerts Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia on tourist visas against taking up employment," the post said.

"Many Indian nationals are misled by unscrupulous agents with false job promises, leading to overstay, illegal status, exploitation, detention and legal action. This is a clear violation of immigration rules, as the visa-free entry facility which permits Indian passport holders to stay in Malaysia for up to 30 days is granted for tourism and social visits only," it said.

The advisory mentions that "genuine tourists must carry valid and verifiable documentation such as a confirmed return ticket, hotel booking, online submission of the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) three days before the arrival date, and a passport with minimum a 6-month validity, to avoid any immigration-related issues on arrival in Malaysia."

The high commission has "strictly advised" not to travel to Malaysia for work/employment purposes without a work permit or visa with reference (VDR). 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India warns nationals against using Malaysia's visa-free entry to seek jobs
LIVE! India warns nationals against using Malaysia's visa-free entry to seek jobs

After student's suicide, IIT Bombay to replace ceiling fans
After student's suicide, IIT Bombay to replace ceiling fans

IIT Bombay has begun replacing ceiling fans with wall-mounted fans in its hostels following the recent death by suicide of a second-year B Tech student, Sahil Wakode. This move, which has drawn criticism from an NCP (SP) spokesperson,...

Asian Games 2026 Updates: Athapaththu leads Lanka's strong start
Asian Games 2026 Updates: Athapaththu leads Lanka's strong start

Protest not to justify cheating but...: IIT Bombay students
Protest not to justify cheating but...: IIT Bombay students

Students at IIT Bombay are demanding 'meaningful institutional reforms' and greater accountability following the death of Sahil Wakode, a second-year B Tech student. While condemning academic misconduct, students highlight systemic...

17-year-old gang-raped by 3 men posing as cops in Delhi
17-year-old gang-raped by 3 men posing as cops in Delhi

A man identified as Asif, accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl near Kalkaji Mandir, has been arrested following a police encounter in southeast Delhi. Asif, one of three men who allegedly posed as policemen, fired at the police team...