IIT-B suicide: Student had not complained to SC/ST cell

14:25

IIT Bombay Faculty Forum president Dr Rajkumar Pant has claimed that student Sahil Wakode, who allegedly died by suicide last week, had not approached the institute's SC/ST cell with any complaint in the recent past.



His remarks come following allegations by Wakode's family that he was subjected to systematic institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination.



Dr Pant also backed colleague Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been removed as the dean of Administrative Affairs, saying he was generally helpful to students and not someone who would engage in harassment.



He also stressed that norms clearly forbid cheating, and ignoring misuse of facilities would be unfair to students who follow the rules.



The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Monday removed Doolla as the dean of Administrative Affairs following protests by students and political activists over Wakode's suicide, which led to a case of abetment and caste discrimination registered against him.



Wakode (22), a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on the Powai campus on September 18 evening, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination, according to officials.



The Mumbai Police have booked Doolla under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following a complaint lodged by Wakode's family.



Dr Pant said that like every institute, IIT Bombay also has a dedicated SC/ST cell for the welfare of students from the category.



"I spoke to the institute's Deputy Director, Professor Ravindra Gudi, about it, and he confirmed to me that the SC/ST cell issued a notice stating that there was absolutely no attempt by the late Sahil Wakode to approach the cell over the last three or four months. No complaint was recorded by him, forget about a formal complaint; he had not even approached the SC/ST cell for anything," he said.



"Our only point is that we are teachers, and we are discharging our duties as mandated by the institute while following institute procedures," he asserted.



Asked if Doolla had harassed Wakode, Dr Pant noted that his colleague earlier served as the dean of Student Affairs.



"So, to expect that a person of his nature, who is known to be very helpful to students, would do this is unreasonable," he stated.



"There are some situations where one has to act firmly, and he acted firmly as per the rules. But I am personally convinced that he is not the kind of person who would indulge in these kinds of acts... I see no merit in this claim," he said.



Dr Pant also said society and institute norms make it clear that cheating will not be tolerated. -- PTI