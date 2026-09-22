IIT-B suicide: Crime Branch scans CCTV footage from exam hall to hostel

10:23

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is scrutinising CCTV footage covering the examination hall, campus and hostel in connection with the death by suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode, with the footage emerging as a key part of the ongoing investigation, a Crime Branch official said on Tuesday.



The official clarified that the CCTV footage has not been released or shown to anyone and is currently being examined by the investigating team.



According to the Crime Branch, CCTV cameras recorded Sahil's movements inside the examination hall between 12:30 PM and 12:45 PM on September 18. With around 15 minutes remaining for the examination to conclude, Sahil was seen bending down to look at something kept in his pocket.



Subsequently, a professor questioned him and took him aside, away from the other students, according to the police.



"After leaving the examination hall, Sahil moved across the campus. He reached his hostel room at approximately 1:25 PM. He did not step out of the room thereafter," the Crime Branch official said.



Sahil, a second-year BTech student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room later that day. -- ANI