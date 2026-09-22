Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

IIT-B suicide: Crime Branch scans CCTV footage from exam hall to hostel

Tue, 22 September 2026
Share:
10:23
image
The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is scrutinising CCTV footage covering the examination hall, campus and hostel in connection with the death by suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode, with the footage emerging as a key part of the ongoing investigation, a Crime Branch official said on Tuesday.

The official clarified that the CCTV footage has not been released or shown to anyone and is currently being examined by the investigating team.

According to the Crime Branch, CCTV cameras recorded Sahil's movements inside the examination hall between 12:30 PM and 12:45 PM on September 18. With around 15 minutes remaining for the examination to conclude, Sahil was seen bending down to look at something kept in his pocket.

Subsequently, a professor questioned him and took him aside, away from the other students, according to the police.

"After leaving the examination hall, Sahil moved across the campus. He reached his hostel room at approximately 1:25 PM. He did not step out of the room thereafter," the Crime Branch official said.

Sahil, a second-year BTech student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room later that day. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jamui molestation: BJP leader says hang accused publicly
LIVE! Jamui molestation: BJP leader says hang accused publicly

17-year-old gang-raped by 3 men posing as cops in Delhi
17-year-old gang-raped by 3 men posing as cops in Delhi

A man identified as Asif, accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl near Kalkaji Mandir, has been arrested following a police encounter in southeast Delhi. Asif, one of three men who allegedly posed as policemen, fired at the police team...

Banks Brace for 3-Day Strike
Banks Brace for 3-Day Strike

Bankers said the impact could become more visible from September 29 as customers could withdraw larger amounts of cash, although ATM operations are increasingly managed through third-party cash-loading arrangements.

All Iranian airlines to be shutdown globally from Sept 23: US
All Iranian airlines to be shutdown globally from Sept 23: US

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that Iranian airlines could be effectively shut out of international travel from Wednesday, September 23, as Washington threatens secondary sanctions against foreign companies...

Asian Games 2026 Updates: India openers keep smashing SL attack
Asian Games 2026 Updates: India openers keep smashing SL attack