IIT-B students want reforms, focus on mental health

09:51

Students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have demanded changes in the institute's student welfare system and greater focus on mental health, citing concerns raised in the wake of the Sahil Wakode suicide case.



They also said that targeting one professor over the case was "completely wrong".



Wakode (22), a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on the IIT Bombay's Powai campus on September 18 evening, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.



The incident sparked student protests on the campus.



The Mumbai Police have booked Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been removed as the dean of Administrative Affairs, under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following a complaint lodged by Sahil's family.



"Even if students differ on the issue, we all agree on one thing: changes need to be brought in student welfare, including the wellness cell, psychiatrist support, and similar areas. Students' voices should be heard when decisions are made," a student said on Monday.



"But, I think students disagree on the treatment of Prof Suryanarayana Doolla. The caste angle portrayed in the media is wrong and does not exist," he asserted.



The student claimed that the removal of Prof Doolla from the post of Dean (Administrative Affairs) was completely wrong because he was doing his job.



Another student also told the media that reports of caste discrimination are incorrect.



"There is no discrimination on the basis of caste in the institute. Therefore, the media reports on caste bias in IIT Bombay are completely wrong," he said.