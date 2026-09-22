Heavy rain alert issued in Nepal from Sept 24-27

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The horrific flash flood in Nepal last month

Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) has issued an alert over a low-pressure system developing over the Bay of Bengal that could bring heavy rain across parts of the country from September 24 to 27, with Lumbini, Madhesh and Koshi provinces likely to receive higher-intensity rainfall.



The department has urged people to remain alert, particularly those living in the southern plains and areas along the Koshi provinces, as the weather system is expected to strengthen while moving west-northwest.



Barun Paudel, a senior meteorologist at the DHM, said the department was continuously monitoring the developing system.



"A low-pressure area has developed, and it is gradually strengthening and is expected to develop into a depression. It could reach the depression stage by today or tomorrow," Paudel said.



The DHM said the low-pressure area, which formed over the northern Andaman Sea and surrounding waters, was currently over the central-eastern Bay of Bengal and was expected to strengthen as it moves west-northwest. -- ANI