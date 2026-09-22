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Haryana teacher alleges her obscene AI-morphed image circulated online

Tue, 22 September 2026
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The police have registered an FIR against unknown accused for creating an obscene image of a school sports teacher using AI and digital editing, and circulating it on Instagram, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, filed by the 26-year-old sports teacher employed at a private school in Faridabad, she received a "Hello" message from a fake account on her Instagram ID on August 19. Shortly thereafter, she received messages and calls from a foreign number on WhatsApp.

The caller sent an image of a girl and asked her to identify the person -- finding the call suspicious, she blocked the number.

According to the complainant, she subsequently discussed the matter with a former classmate. During the conversation, the name of a young man came up. The said person allegedly took photos of girls from Instagram, edited them -- morphing them into lewd images -- and forwarded these to others.

Subsequently, the woman and her former classmate allegedly confronted the said person over conference call, during which he purportedly behaved indecently.

The woman said on September 12, she received a request from an Instagram account. Upon opening the profile, she saw posts featuring obscene photos of several girls, including a photo of herself that had been edited to show her naked. -- PTI

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