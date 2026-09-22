Haryana deploys 5 mobile food safety vans for on-the-spot adulteration tests

18:33

Consumers in Haryana will now be able to get everyday food items tested for adulteration for just Rs 20, with preliminary results available within 10 to 12 minutes.



Five mobile food safety vans provided by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have now been deployed across the state, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sumita Misra said on Tuesday.



She said that the mobile laboratories would take food testing directly to public places, markets and educational institutions, combining on-the-spot screening with consumer awareness and enforcement against unsafe food.



The five vans, provided by FSSAI, New Delhi, are being deployed on a rotational basis at bus stands, schools, colleges, markets and other high-footfall locations across Haryana.



Citizens can bring samples of commonly consumed food items, including milk, spices, pulses and edible oils, for primary testing. A nominal fee of Rs 20 will be charged per sample and the preliminary test result will generally be available within 10 to 12 minutes, officials said.



"The objective is to make food safety testing easily accessible to ordinary citizens and, at the same time, strengthen awareness about adulteration and safe food practices," Misra said. -- PTI