Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Gold falls Rs 1,500 to Rs 1.54 lakh/10g in Delhi; silver stays flat

Tue, 22 September 2026
Share:
19:59
image
Gold prices fell for the second straight session, falling by Rs 1,500 to Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid weak global trends.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity depreciated by Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,54,900 per 10 grams, inclusive of all taxes, from Monday's closing level of Rs 1,56,400 per 10 grams, according to local traders.

Silver prices, however, remained unchanged at Rs 2.42 lakh per kilogram.

"Gold extended its decline on Tuesday as hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials and a strong US dollar exerted downward pressure on precious metals," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

The dollar index remained above 100, close to its highest level since late July, after Fed officials indicated that interest rates might need to stay elevated for an extended period.

However, further declines in oil prices provided some support to gold by easing inflation concerns, amid growing optimism over a potential diplomatic resolution to the US-Iran conflict, Gandhi added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sahil told us about casteism at IIT-Bombay: Parents
LIVE! Sahil told us about casteism at IIT-Bombay: Parents

India Women Smash Asian Games Record, Win GOLD Again
India Women Smash Asian Games Record, Win GOLD Again

India delivered a commanding performance in the Asian Games women's cricket final, crushing Sri Lanka by 147 runs to retain their gold medal and open their 2026 campaign with India's first gold of the Games.

Jamui Molestation: Man In Gamcha Shot
Jamui Molestation: Man In Gamcha Shot

'Nanandan Yadav was hiding in the Madwa Pahari locality when the police surrounded him. He tried to flee, and was shot during the encounter.'

F-35 stealth fighters set for first tactical drills with IAF
F-35 stealth fighters set for first tactical drills with IAF

In a major operational milestone, US fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighter jets are set to participate in joint combat drills alongside the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the first time during the upcoming multinational air exercise Tarang...

IITs see 170+ suicides in 20 years, 70% in last decade
IITs see 170+ suicides in 20 years, 70% in last decade

As many as 171 students of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) died by suicide or unnatural death over the last two decades, with around 70 percent of the deaths recorded in the last 10 years, according to an IIT alumni group.