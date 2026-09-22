Gold falls Rs 1,500 to Rs 1.54 lakh/10g in Delhi; silver stays flat

19:59

Gold prices fell for the second straight session, falling by Rs 1,500 to Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid weak global trends.



The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity depreciated by Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,54,900 per 10 grams, inclusive of all taxes, from Monday's closing level of Rs 1,56,400 per 10 grams, according to local traders.



Silver prices, however, remained unchanged at Rs 2.42 lakh per kilogram.



"Gold extended its decline on Tuesday as hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials and a strong US dollar exerted downward pressure on precious metals," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.



The dollar index remained above 100, close to its highest level since late July, after Fed officials indicated that interest rates might need to stay elevated for an extended period.



However, further declines in oil prices provided some support to gold by easing inflation concerns, amid growing optimism over a potential diplomatic resolution to the US-Iran conflict, Gandhi added. -- PTI