FDA seizes adulterated food worth Rs 1.36 cr, suspends 12 licences

09:57

In a massive statewide crackdown ahead of the upcoming festival season, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Government of Maharashtra, seized and destroyed suspected adulterated, substandard, and unhygienic food items worth over Rs 1.36 crore during special drives conducted between September 17 and September 20.



According to an official statement issued by the administration, the special inspection drive aims to ensure that citizens have access to safe, quality, and adulteration-free food during the festivities.



During the four-day intensive operation, enforcement teams inspected a total of 64 food establishments across the state, including hotels, restaurants, and dhabas. Following critical hygiene and compliance lapses, the FDA suspended the food licences of 12 establishments forthwith and issued improvement notices to 36 others.



The enforcement teams seized or destroyed approximately 32,023 kg/litres of suspected substandard, unhygienic, or misbranded food articles valued at Rs 1,36,20,735. The confiscated stocks primarily included khoya, mawa, peda, ghee, edible oil, barfi, dried fruits/raisins, jaggery, sweets, and other dairy products. In addition, 1,868 kg of suspected substandard turmeric powder worth Rs 6.53 lakh was also seized in Miraj MIDC over labelling violations and inferior quality.



As part of the intensified vigilance, FDA teams in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar also intercepted a major consignment of adulterated sweets arriving from Gujarat.



Speaking to ANI, Shrikant Karkade, Joint Commissioner, Food and Drugs Department, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said, "Under the guidance of Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, officers from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) executed a targeted raid in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar near Shahnoor Dargah. Acting on confidential intelligence regarding transport trucks coming in from Gujarat, authorities intercepted and seized approximately 4,000 to 4,765 kilograms of adulterated khoya-based sweets--valued at nearly Rs 7.6 lakhs -- manufactured using cheap substitutes like palm oil, vanaspati, and added sugars rather than pure dairy."



"Legal notices are being served to the transporters, manufacturers, and retailers involved. Strict enforcement actions will continue across the division to protect consumers ahead of the upcoming festive season," he added.



Statewide, cracking down heavily on banned tobacco and betel nut products, authorities also registered 14 FIRs related to the illegal sale, storage, and transport of gutkha and pan masala, leading to the arrest of 15 individuals and seizure of banned contraband worth Rs 1.38 crore.



Warning unscrupulous food operators of stringent legal consequences, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe affirmed that the government maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward food adulteration. -- ANI