Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Delhi riots case: Sharjeel Imam gets interim bail for 7 days

Tue, 22 September 2026
Share:
18:00
image
A Delhi court on Tuesday granted interim bail for seven days from October 4 to activist Sharjeel Imam, accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai allowed the plea by Imam seeking interim bail for a week to attend his cousin's wedding.

The court granted interim bail to Imam from October 4 to October 10.

Umar Khalid, Imam and several others were booked under the anti-terror UAPA and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being part of a larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi.

The violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), leaving 53 people dead and over 700 injured. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi riots case: Sharjeel Imam gets interim bail for 7 days
LIVE! Delhi riots case: Sharjeel Imam gets interim bail for 7 days

Japan Game: India Accused Of 'Bullying' Umpires
Japan Game: India Accused Of 'Bullying' Umpires

India secured a narrow two-run victory against Japan in a rain-hit T20 International, but the win was overshadowed by a controversial decision in the final over where an on-field umpire reversed a wide call following protests from Indian...

Jamui molestation horror: 2 held after encounter, 5 nabbed
Jamui molestation horror: 2 held after encounter, 5 nabbed

The main accused in a viral video harassment case from Jamui, Bihar, Nandan Yadav, has been arrested after being shot in the leg by police. The incident involved the harassment of a boy and a girl, sparking widespread criticism and...

IITs see 170+ suicides in 20 years, 70% in last decade
IITs see 170+ suicides in 20 years, 70% in last decade

As many as 171 students of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) died by suicide or unnatural death over the last two decades, with around 70 percent of the deaths recorded in the last 10 years, according to an IIT alumni group.

17-year-old gang-raped by 3 men posing as cops in Delhi
17-year-old gang-raped by 3 men posing as cops in Delhi

A man identified as Asif, accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl near Kalkaji Mandir, has been arrested following a police encounter in southeast Delhi. Asif, one of three men who allegedly posed as policemen, fired at the police team...