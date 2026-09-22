Delhi police track man via social media profile, recovers 10.34 gm smack

20:49

The Delhi police tracked down a 27-year-old man through his social media profile, allegedly showing consumption of a suspected narcotic substance and recovered 10.34 grams of smack from his residential premises, officials said on Tuesday.



The accused, identified as Rehan, a resident of Kale Khan, was apprehended on Monday following proactive monitoring of social media platforms, they said.



The police said a profile named "Rehman_Khalnayak_307" came under scrutiny after a video purportedly showing consumption of a suspected narcotic substance was posted on it.



The profile and associated details were subsequently verified and the police found that it was allegedly being operated by Rehan, officials said.



During the subsequent investigation, 10.34 grams of smack was allegedly recovered from his residential premises, police said.



A case was registered at IP Estate police station on Tuesday and further investigation is underway.



According to police, Rehan has multiple previous criminal involvements in cases related to theft, narcotics and arms.



His previous cases include those registered at Daryaganj, I.P. Estate, Jama Masjid, Kamla Market and Chandni Mahal police stations between 2021 and 2025, they said. -- PTI