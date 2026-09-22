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Delhi police detains 191 foreigners in operation against illegal stay, drug networks

Tue, 22 September 2026
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The Delhi police detained 191 foreign nationals during a month-long operation aimed at identifying people allegedly residing illegally in the city and suspected of involvement in drug peddling and other unlawful activities, officials said on Tuesday.

The operation, named "Vista 1.0", focused on verifying the visa and immigration status of foreign nationals and gathering intelligence on their possible links with local, interstate and international criminal and drug networks, they said.

The detained foreign nationals, belonging to various countries, were found allegedly violating different laws and were sent to detention centres for further legal action and deportation, officials said.

During the operation, police teams verified passports, visas and other immigration-related documents and conducted intelligence-based field operations in coordination with the concerned authorities.

Investigations are underway to ascertain whether any of the detained persons had links with local, interstate or international criminal networks or drug trafficking and peddling networks, police said. -- PTI

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