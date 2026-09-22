Deep depression likely to cross Andhra-Odisha coasts by Sep 23-24 night: IMD

15:39

File pic

The IMD on Tuesday said the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal had intensified into a depression and was likely to become a deep depression within the next 10 hours.



The weather system over the West Central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal moved westwards at a speed of 18 km per hour and lay centred over the same region at 8.30 am, it said.



"It is very likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur as a deep depression during the night of September 23-24," the department said in a press release.



As of 1 pm, the depression lay about 290 km east of Visakhapatnam.



Under the influence of the depression, the department forecast heavy rains at isolated places in parts of Andhra Pradesh from September 22 to 25.



The India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema. -- PTI