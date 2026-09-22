Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Deep depression likely to cross Andhra-Odisha coasts by Sep 23-24 night: IMD

Tue, 22 September 2026
Share:
15:39
File pic
File pic
The IMD on Tuesday said the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal had intensified into a depression and was likely to become a deep depression within the next 10 hours.

The weather system over the West Central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal moved westwards at a speed of 18 km per hour and lay centred over the same region at 8.30 am, it said.

"It is very likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur as a deep depression during the night of September 23-24," the department said in a press release.

As of 1 pm, the depression lay about 290 km east of Visakhapatnam.

Under the influence of the depression, the department forecast heavy rains at isolated places in parts of Andhra Pradesh from September 22 to 25.

The India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! One held for raping teen in Delhi park
LIVE! One held for raping teen in Delhi park

India Women Smash Asian Games Record, Win GOLD Again
India Women Smash Asian Games Record, Win GOLD Again

India delivered a commanding performance in the Asian Games women's cricket final, crushing Sri Lanka by 147 runs to retain their gold medal and open their 2026 campaign with India's first gold of the Games.

Jamui molestation horror: Key accused held after encounter
Jamui molestation horror: Key accused held after encounter

The main accused in a viral video harassment case from Jamui, Bihar, Nandan Yadav, has been arrested after being shot in the leg by police. The incident involved the harassment of a boy and a girl, sparking widespread criticism and...

Modi mimicry row: Comedian Pulkit Mani cancels UP shows
Modi mimicry row: Comedian Pulkit Mani cancels UP shows

Comedian Pulkit Mani's stand-up shows in Noida, Lucknow, and Kanpur have been cancelled following "repeated threats from goon activists." This comes after he performed a mimicry of Prime Minister Modi alongside Congress leader Rahul...

Maha UCC panel members quits, flags several concerns
Maha UCC panel members quits, flags several concerns

Former Bombay High Court judge Justice R C Chavan has resigned from the Maharashtra government's Uniform Civil Code panel, citing profound concerns.