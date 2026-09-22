Coming Soon: Access-Controlled High-Speed National Highways

10:21

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued new guidelines for planning and designing high-speed, access-controlled national highways, other than expressways, to bring greater uniformity in standards, strengthen road safety and improve operational efficiency across the network.



The guidelines will apply to all upcoming four- and six-lane greenfield and brownfield high-speed, access-controlled national highways. They seek to standardise the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and bring greater consistency in technical and safety standards, NHAI said.



The guidelines are aligned with the government's long-term roadmap to develop 50,000 km of access-controlled high-speed corridors under Viksit Bharat 2047 with the aim of improving connectivity and reducing logistics costs.



At present, there are no separate standards and specifications governing the planning and design of access-controlled high-speed national highways, other than expressways.



Variations have therefore been observed in the standards adopted for DPRs of such corridors. The new guidelines address this by providing a uniform set of technical and safety provisions, NHAI said.



A key focus is on additional safety measures suited to high-speed traffic conditions. Special provisions have been prescribed for advance notification of exits and entries, enabling highway users to anticipate and safely navigate upcoming access and egress points.



Lane configuration will be standardised based on detailed traffic assessments. Corridors with traffic flow of up to 15,000 vehicles will have a four-lane highway and four-lane structures, with a right of way of 60 metres.



Corridors with traffic flow between 15,000 and 25,000 vehicles will have a four-lane highway and six-lane structures, with a right of way of 70 metres.



Highways carrying between 25,000 and 40,000 vehicles will have a six-lane highway and six-lane structures, also with a 70-metre right of way.



Under the guidelines, interchanges with ramps will be provided at crossings with expressways, national highways, state highways and important arterial roads generating substantial traffic. They will also be provided on roads connecting major traffic-generating destinations such as ports, airports, Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs), industrial areas and major tourist destinations.

-- Sudheer Pal Singh, Business Standard