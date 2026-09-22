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Chinese hand grenade among arms, ammo recovered from Maoist dumps

Tue, 22 September 2026
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Security forces have recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives, including a Chinese hand grenade, concealed in the past by Maoists in the forest areas of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, the police said on Tuesday.

The latest recovery was made during a search and demining operation conducted this month in the Lanka Pahadi forest under the Bedre police station limits, a police official said.

The recovered materials include one Self Loading Rifle (SLR), one INSAS rifle, one .315-bore gun, two barrel grenade launchers (BGLs), 17 BGL shells, one Chinese hand grenade, 49 rounds of SLR, 15 rounds of .315-bore rifle, four SLR magazines and one .315-bore magazine, he said.

Other materials and equipment were also seized from the dump, the official said.

The recovered arms and other materials have been seized following due procedure and further investigation is underway, he said.

The official said security forces have recovered several Maoist dumps hidden earlier in different operations in Bijapur during September.

On September 20, an AK-47, a .315-bore weapon, a single-shot firearm, a pistol, live ammunition and magazines were recovered from the forested area in Bhairamgarh police station limits, he said. -- PTI

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