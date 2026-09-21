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Bulletproof vehicle saves 4 after armed men open fire in Haryana

Tue, 22 September 2026
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Four men returning after attending a court hearing had a narrow escape on Monday when their bulletproof car was intercepted by armed assailants who fired nine rounds at the vehicle in Gohana area of Sonipat, the police said.

Gohana DCP Jitender Gahlawat said that Ravinder of Barota village and three others were returning in the vehicle, a Scorpio, after a court hearing in a civil matter pertaining to a land dispute.

In his complaint, Ravinder said that the accused who came in two vehicles had enmity with him.

The vehicle was intercepted and nine rounds were fired at it. No one was injured in the incident because the vehicle was bulletproof, the DCP told reporters here.

Six assailants have been identified while there are 10-12 more accused, the officer said, adding five police teams have been formed to apprehend them.

Rishi, who was in the Scorpio at the time of the incident, said eight to nine people came in two vehicles and intercepted their vehicle.

"We escaped unhurt because our vehicle was bulletproof," he said.

Ravinder said the accused came down from their cars and started firing. -- PTI

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