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Black flags waved at programme attended by Jyotiraditya

Tue, 22 September 2026
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Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia/File image
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia/File image
Black flags were waved on Monday during an event attended by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Gwalior.

The police intervened and removed those involved in the ruckus. Some men were detained and released later.  

The incident occurred at the venue of the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a hostel where Scindia was the chief guest.

Shortly after Scindia began his speech, some individuals started waving black flags, which was objected to by others, eyewitnesses said. 

Amid the chaos, the Union minister continued his speech. 

A video of the incident has gone viral. 

District BJP leaders refused to comment, saying the matter involved senior leaders.

Senior police officers also declined to speak on the issue. -- PTI

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