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Bihar govt school principal held for 'molesting' girl students

Tue, 22 September 2026
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A government school principal was arrested for allegedly molesting girl students in Bihar's Nawada district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a complaint that students of a government school were being subjected to molestation by a teacher, a team led by a woman police officer and constables reached the school and inspected the premises on September 18.

"Statements of students were recorded. The CCTV footage was also examined. Based on the complaint, the police took school principal Mahesh Prasad Yadav into custody and brought him to a police station. Later, he was formally arrested during questioning," the district police said in a statement on Monday.

A video of students making statements about alleged molestation went viral on social media. The girls were seen crying and alleging that they were subjected to molestation by the principal.

However, PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. -- PTI

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