All Iran airlines to be shutdown globally from Sept 23: US

09:11

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that Iranian airlines could be effectively shut out of international travel from Wednesday (local time), on September 23, as Washington threatens secondary sanctions against foreign companies that continue providing services to Iran’s carriers.

According to Al Jazeera, Bessent said on Monday that “on September 23, all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world,” as the Trump administration steps up economic pressure on Tehran.

The warning extends beyond Iranian airlines to foreign airports, fuel suppliers, ticketing companies and other businesses involved in supporting the carriers’ international operations.

“If they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system,” Bessent said.

The latest threat comes amid the Trump administration’s broader sanctions campaign aimed at restricting Iran’s access to international financial and commercial networks.

Earlier this month, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on Iranian airlines that had not previously been targeted, along with companies outside Iran accused of supporting Iran’s aviation sector.

Iran’s aviation industry has already faced significant restrictions due to years of US sanctions, which have limited Iranian carriers’ ability to purchase new aircraft and obtain spare parts and maintenance services.

The latest measures form part of a wider US sanctions regime targeting Iran’s economy, including its energy, shipping, technology, gold and digital-asset sectors. Secondary sanctions can expose foreign businesses dealing with sanctioned Iranian entities to restrictions on their access to the US financial system. -- ANI