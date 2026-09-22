173 IIT students died by suicide in 20 years, 70% in last 10 yrs

17:17

As many as 171 students of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) died by suicide or unnatural death over the last two decades, with around 70 per cent of the deaths recorded in the last 10 years, according to an IIT alumni group.



The data, compiled for the period from 2006 to September 2026, records 51 student suicides between 2006 and 2015, compared with 120 between 2016 and September 2026.



The compilation records at least 171 such deaths across the IITs over the nearly two-decade period.



This data has been compiled by Dheeraj Singh, founder of the Global IIT Alumni Support Group and an IIT-Kanpur alumnus.



Singh's analysis suggests that the sharp increase cannot be explained by the rise in student enrolment alone.



Around 82 per cent of the suicides recorded in the dataset occurred within IIT campuses, while deaths peaked during examination and result periods and declined during semester breaks, according to the analysis.



"The evidence establishes that student suicides in IITs constitute a chronic and worsening public health crisis, not a series of isolated or statistically insignificant events. They are patterned, foreseeable, and preventable," Singh said. -- ANI