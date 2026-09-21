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Woman pilgrim on Tungnath trail dies after falling into gorge

Mon, 21 September 2026
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A female pilgrim from Punjab, en route to the Tungnath temple here, died after allegedly falling into a deep gorge along the Chopta-Tungnath trek route, officials said on Monday.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials said the woman was reported missing on Sunday evening after she allegedly fell into the 400-meter-deep gorge near Ravanshila on the Tunganath trail, following which a search operation was launched.

The woman's body was spotted deep in the gorge along the Chopta-Tungnath route on Monday.

Officials said the body was retrieved from the gorge with the help of police and carried on a stretcher for about 3 km to Chopta.

The deceased has been identified as Pooja Sahni (26), a resident of Punjab.

The body has been handed over to the district police for further action, they added. PTI

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