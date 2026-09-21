White House removes CNN from TV pool amid Trump rants

14:12

The White House has removed CNN from its scheduled role as the television pool representative for Monday, escalating a dispute that began after US President Donald Trump announced a ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House.



CNN had been scheduled to serve as the TV pool network on Monday and was expected to accompany Trump to New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly.



However, the White House's Sunday night "Daily Guidance and Press Schedule" did not name a primary television network for Monday's pool.



The schedule was issued by the White House Office of Communications on Sunday night.



The change comes after Trump on Friday said he was banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing the outlets of what he described as "fake news."



"I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them "alive." Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant "reporting" FAKE NEWS!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.



Trump added that other media organisations could also face restrictions. -- ANI