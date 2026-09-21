US media unites against Trump's ban on CNN, MS NOW

22:20

US President Donald Trump/File image

In a rare show of unified resistance, major news networks, including members of the White House television pool, issued a joint statement condemning the US President Donald Trump administration's credential revocations, warning that no government has the right to block press access over critical reporting.



Trump on Friday said he was banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing the outlets of what he described as "fake news."



While CNN is among the outlets pursuing legal action, fellow pool members, including ABC News, CBS News, Fox News Media, and NBC News joined the collective statement to defend press access and protest administrative bans targeting news organisations.



"The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting," the joint statement from the networks read. -- ANI