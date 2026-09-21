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Tata Group stocks under pressure as Tata Trusts-Tata Sons rift deepens

Mon, 21 September 2026
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Most Tata Group stocks remained under pressure during the early hours of Monday's trading session as the dispute between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over the leadership and future structure of the conglomerate escalated, with investors closely watching the possibility of legal proceedings and renewed uncertainty around Tata Sons' proposed listing. 

As of 1224 IST, Tata Capital fell nearly 3 per cent at Rs 341, while Tata Power declined 2.5 per cent to Rs 365.55. Tata Investment Corporation fell 2.3 per cent to Rs 685.90 and Tata Technologies slipped 2.2 per cent to Rs 707. Tata Elxsi declined 2 per cent to Rs 3,268, touching a fresh 52-week low. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles was down around 1 per cent at Rs 301, while Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles fell 1 per cent. Tata Communications declined 1.5 per cent to Rs 1,746.80 and Tata Teleservices was down 1.4 per cent at Rs 35.25.

Despite a negative sentiment, the Nifty 50 major, Tata Consultancy Services traded in the green and was up nearly 1 per cent at Rs 2,122.50 on the National Stock Exchange. 

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