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Soldier returning home on vacation killed in Mizoram road rage

Mon, 21 September 2026
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18:21
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
An Army man, travelling home on vacation, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of youths in an incident of road rage in Mizoram's Kolasib district, police said on Monday.

Eight people, including two minors, have been held in connection with the incident, which took place on Sunday evening on NH-306 near Bualpui village, they said.

Superintendent of Police Lalrinpuia Varte said Zakaria Lalhriattluanga (29) was serving in the Assam Regiment and was deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was travelling home to his native village, New Builum, in the district, he said.

"Zakaria was received at Lengpui airport near Aizawl by his friend John Laltanpuia, and the two were travelling towards Kolasib in a truck when they were allegedly assaulted near Bualpui village by a group of youths from Kawnpui town, who were returning from a picnic," Varte told PTI.

"A minor traffic dispute reportedly broke out between the two groups and escalated into a fight," he added.

The SP said Zakaria died at the spot, while Laltanpuia, who was driving the truck, sustained minor injuries in the assault near the coffee plantation area along the highway. -- PTI

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