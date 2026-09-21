Shimla police seize drug traffickers' assets worth Rs 4.13 cr

20:17

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The Himachal Pradesh police have seized assets worth Rs 4.13 crore belonging to 19 drug traffickers and their associates, allegedly acquired using proceeds from the illegal drug trade, officials said on Monday.



The assets include two residential plots, two houses, an apartment, a home-stay and several vehicles, including a Mahindra Thar, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Nexon.



Addressing the media, ASP, Shimla (City) Mehar Panwar said the action followed the arrest of several individuals with 6.5 grams of chitta (heroin) from a hotel near the Old Bus Stand on August 14, 2026.



"A case was registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and an investigation was subsequently opened," she said.



During the probe, officials said police traced the drug network's backward and forward linkages and conducted a detailed financial investigation, examining the accused individuals' and their associates' properties and financial dealings.



The investigation also revealed that the nine accused and their 10 associates acquired multiple assets without any legitimate source of income to account for the purchases. -- PTI