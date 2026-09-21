Several farmhouses razed in South Delhi

13:45

Heavy police deployment was made at the site to maintain law and order.





Paramilitary personnel were also deployed, they said.

Details about the extent of land cleared and the notices issued to affected property owners were not immediately available. -- PTI





IMAGE: Security personnel present during the demolition work against illegally constructed shops, houses and farmhouses at Chhatarpur, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Authorities on Monday launched a demolition drive along the Satbari Gaushala Road in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area as part of a road-widening exercise, officials said.The action was carried out on orders of the district magistrate (South), with bulldozers deployed to raze several 'unauthorised' structures in the area, including some 20 houses and few farmhouses, according to officials.The demolition drive has been undertaken to clear the road stretch for widening work, officials said.