Sensex jumps over 400 points in early trade

09:52

Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Monday despite muted cues from GIFT Nifty, as easing oil prices supported sentiment, with the Sensex gaining over 400 points and the Nifty holding above 23,360.



Sensex opened at 74,535.18 and was trading at around 74,718.49, up 423.53 points or 0.57% against the previous close of 74,294.96 at around 9:27 AM. Nifty opened at 23,330.20 and was trading at around 23,376.15, up 29.75 points or 0.13% against the previous close of 23,346.40 at the same time.



Sectorally, market remained mixed with Nifty Realty emerging as the top gainer, surging over a per cent while IT, media, metal, PSU Bank, financial services traded in the red. Most broad market indices traded in the red as well.



On BSE, UltraTech, Indi Go, Asian Paint, SunPharma, HCL Tech, Trent, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, M&M, LT, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, TCS, BEL, NTPC among others were the top gainers. Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and Infosys wer top laggards.



On NSE, Indi Go, Asian Paint, SunPharma, Reliance, Kotak Bank, SBI Life, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, HDFC Bank, M&M, Bajaj-Auto, ITC, BEL among others were top gainers. Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Infosys, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Cipla, ONGC, Titan among others were the top losers during the early morning trade. -- ANI