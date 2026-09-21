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Sensex jumps 564 points, Nifty rises for 4th day

Mon, 21 September 2026
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Benchmark stock index Sensex climbed 564 points while the Nifty rose for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, supported by cooling crude oil prices, fresh foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 564.03 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at a more-than-a-week high of 74,858.99. During the day, it surged 692.44 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 74,987.40.

Rising for the fourth day, the 50-share NSE Nifty closed higher by 67.90 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 23,414.30.

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