Sensex jumps 564 points, Nifty rises for 4th day

17:43

Benchmark stock index Sensex climbed 564 points while the Nifty rose for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, supported by cooling crude oil prices, fresh foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in global equities.



The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 564.03 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at a more-than-a-week high of 74,858.99. During the day, it surged 692.44 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 74,987.40.



Rising for the fourth day, the 50-share NSE Nifty closed higher by 67.90 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 23,414.30.