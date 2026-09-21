Raut defends Rahul Gandhi over mimicry act, says he has 'rattled' BJP

23:14

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut/ANI Photo

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Monday came out in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a stand-up comedy act mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Indore, stating that the Leader of Opposition's "arrow has pierced the BJP's heart".



Speaking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP said the ruling party leaders were rattled because Gandhi attacked the prime minister.



A row has erupted after stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani mimicked PM Modi while performing a skit with Gandhi during his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' youth outreach programme in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Saturday.



The Congress, which shared the video on social media, has defended the act as satire/mimicry.



"Rahul Gandhi's arrow has pierced BJP's heart," Raut remarked, adding that the Congress leader has explained the plight of the country's international relations to the common man and students.



"What Rahul Gandhi says is reaching people," he said. -- PTI