Pakistani RJ apologises for trolling Katrina Kaif over her appearance

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Actor Katrina Kaif/Image courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Pakistani RJ Ejaz Waris has apologised for his remarks about Katrina Kaif's post pregnancy weight, saying he reflected on his words after Bollywood star Salman Khan called out the trolling of the actor.



Salman Khan on Saturday criticised those trolling Katrina for her appearance, saying, "Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight... (everyone gains weight while pregnancy) Jab woh picturon mein wapas ajayegi toh woh fit ajayengi... (when she will return to films she will be fit) she wants to spend time with her family."



Kaif, who welcomed son Vihaan in November 2025, made an appearance at Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai with husband Vicky Kaushal. And the video



After the videos of the actor surfaced on the internet, a section of users went on to troll her. Waris also made unflattering comments about the actor's weight.



He wrote, "SORRY KATRINA KAIF, from the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologize to Katrina Kaif for my recent remarks. After Salman Khan mentioned yesterday on Bigg Boss, I reflected and realized that my words may have hurt Katrina and many of her fans. Body shaming was never my intention. I'm also sorry to Salman Khan and to everyone who felt offended. Sometimes words come out wrong, and I genuinely regret mine." -- PTI