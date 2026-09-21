Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

One killed, 11 hurt as SUV rams into pedestrians on Guj highway

Mon, 21 September 2026
Share:
22:43
image
A speeding SUV ploughed into a dozen pedestrians, including pilgrims, on a state highway, leaving one of them dead and 11 others injured in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Monday evening, the police said.

The SUV driver, identified as Bharat Patel, has been arrested, and it is being examined whether he was drunk, said Superintendent of Police Parthrajsinh Gohil.

Angry locals allegedly torched the vehicle following the incident.

The injured persons include pilgrims headed to Ambaji Mata temple and those from 'seva dal' camps set up on the roadside to provide social service, he said.

"A man from a seva dal camp was killed in the accident," said Gohil.

The accident occurred on a four-lane state highway, he said, adding that one lane was closed for traffic for six to seven days and barricaded to facilitate devotees on pilgrimage.

"A GRD guard tried to stop the SUV when the driver tried to knock down the barricade, but the vehicle managed to get through," Gohil said, adding that the driver was arrested later.

The injured individuals were rushed to the local civil hospital. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US media unites against Trump's ban on CNN, MS NOW
LIVE! US media unites against Trump's ban on CNN, MS NOW

Trump-media tiff escalates as he defends ban on CNN, MS NOW
Trump-media tiff escalates as he defends ban on CNN, MS NOW

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) defended his decision to bar CNN, MS NOW, and POLITICO from the White House, characterising the media access ban as an action against "fake news" rather than an attack on constitutional...

Jamui teens harassed: 3 arrested, 4 on the run; POCSO invoked
Jamui teens harassed: 3 arrested, 4 on the run; POCSO invoked

Bihar Police have arrested three individuals in connection with a deeply disturbing viral video from Jamui showing the harassment of a young couple, an incident that has sparked widespread social media outrage and strong political...

Mumbai BMW crash: Driver had history of reckless driving
Mumbai BMW crash: Driver had history of reckless driving

The driver of a speeding BMW involved in a fatal crash on Mumbai's Coastal Road, which killed three students, had a documented history of reckless driving and drunk and disorderly conduct. Police have registered an FIR against the...

Student suicide: IIT-B suspends dean, director to stay
Student suicide: IIT-B suspends dean, director to stay

IIT Bombay has removed Suryanarayana Doolla, Dean of Administrative Affairs, from his post and issued a public apology following the death by suicide of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode, who his parents allege faced caste-based...