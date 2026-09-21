One killed, 11 hurt as SUV rams into pedestrians on Guj highway

22:43

A speeding SUV ploughed into a dozen pedestrians, including pilgrims, on a state highway, leaving one of them dead and 11 others injured in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Monday evening, the police said.



The SUV driver, identified as Bharat Patel, has been arrested, and it is being examined whether he was drunk, said Superintendent of Police Parthrajsinh Gohil.



Angry locals allegedly torched the vehicle following the incident.



The injured persons include pilgrims headed to Ambaji Mata temple and those from 'seva dal' camps set up on the roadside to provide social service, he said.



"A man from a seva dal camp was killed in the accident," said Gohil.



The accident occurred on a four-lane state highway, he said, adding that one lane was closed for traffic for six to seven days and barricaded to facilitate devotees on pilgrimage.



"A GRD guard tried to stop the SUV when the driver tried to knock down the barricade, but the vehicle managed to get through," Gohil said, adding that the driver was arrested later.



The injured individuals were rushed to the local civil hospital. -- PTI