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NSE IPO subscribed nearly 4 times so far on final day

Mon, 21 September 2026
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The Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the country's second-largest public issue, received 3.92 times subscription so far on the final day of bidding on Monday.

The offering is India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024. The IPO surpassed LIC's Rs 21,000 crore offering in 2022 but remains below Hyundai Motor India's record public offer.

The NSE IPO received bids for 34.78 crore (34,78,26,096) shares against 8.86 crore (8,86,42,911) shares on offer, as per details available with the BSE till 02:35 PM.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) garnered 7.99 times subscription, while the portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 5.07 times. The quota for retail investors received 1.13 times subscription.

The NSE on Wednesday last week raised Rs 6,746 crore from anchor investors, including state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Goldman Sachs and Fidelity. -- PTI

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