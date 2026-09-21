Newly elected DUSU office-bearers visit Satya Niketan collapse site

17:23

Newly elected Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) office-bearers affiliated with the ABVP on Monday visited Satya Niketan to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the September 6 building collapse and demanded accountability from the authorities.



The DUSU president, secretary and joint secretary reached the site around 4.30 pm, two days after the results of the university's student body elections were declared.



The representatives also urged the administration to take concrete measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, according to an ABVP statement.



The visit came after the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three of the four central panel posts in the DUSU elections, securing the positions of president, secretary and joint secretary.



ABVP's Yash Dabas defeated NSUI candidate Vijay Shankar Meena by 2,053 votes in the presidential contest, polling 24,576 votes. The party also retained the secretary and joint secretary posts that it had won in 2025.



The Satya Niketan building collapse claimed the lives of multiple Delhi University students, triggering concerns over student safety and accommodation.



During the visit, the newly elected representatives also raised the issue of accountability and called for steps to ensure that similar incidents do not recur. -- PTI