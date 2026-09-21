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Nepal floods: Dead 1,451, missing 5,786, rescued 13,784

Mon, 21 September 2026
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09:47
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The death toll in the Rasuwa floods has risen to 1,451, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said on Sunday, as search, rescue and relief operations continued in the affected areas.

Providing an update on the operations as of 7 PM on Sunday, the NDRRMA said a total of 13,784 people have been rescued, while 5,786 people remain missing, including 636 foreign nationals.

According to the disaster management authority, 33 Nepalese Army helicopters conducted flights to the affected areas as part of the ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

It further said 15 people are currently undergoing treatment at five different hospitals, while medical treatment has been provided to 10,163 people by various security forces.

On rehabilitation efforts, the NDRRMA said an alternative housing and livelihood grant has been put in place for families unwilling to stay in holding centres.

"Families unwilling to stay in holding centres will be provided a monthly allowance for accommodation and livelihood until alternative housing is arranged, for a maximum period of six months, at a rate of NPR 15,000 per family (for up to four members), plus an additional NPR 2,000 per member for any members exceeding that number," the NDRRMA said.

It added that the process for receiving the grant has been established and sent to the concerned local governments for implementation.

The measures come as authorities continue search, rescue, medical assistance and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas. -- ANI

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