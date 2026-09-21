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Namibian cheetah 'Gaurav' dies in MP's Kuno National Park

Mon, 21 September 2026
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Namibian cheetah, 'Gaurav ', died in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Monday evening while undergoing treatment, an official said.

Ten-year-old Gaurav was rescued from the wild on September 12 after he was observed to be weak and dull. 

"On examination, he was found to be markedly weak, with visible muscle wasting and severe dehydration. Immediate systemic and supportive treatment was provided, following which he was shifted to Palpur and kept in a Quarantine Boma (QB) for close observation and further management," said the field director of the cheetah project.

The director said based on the preliminary clinical examination, an underlying chronic condition was suspected. 

"Despite continued treatment and supportive care, his condition deteriorated, and he died at around 4 pm on Monday," he said, adding that the exact cause of the death will be ascertained after postmortem examination and analysis of the samples collected.

Further details will be available once the reports are received.

With this, Kuno National Park now has 51 cheetahs, including 36 Indian-born cheetahs, the director said. -- PTI

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