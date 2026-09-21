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Mumbai Crime Branch to probe suicide of IIT-B student

Mon, 21 September 2026
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The Mumbai Police has officially transferred the case of the alleged suicide of a second-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. The student allegedly died by suicide on Friday evening. 

The deceased's father filed a formal police complaint making grave allegations against campus authorities. Following the complaint, the Mumbai Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) naming IIT Bombay professor and exam invigilator Suryanarayan Dulla.

The father of the deceased student levelled serious allegations of harassment in the complaint, saying that the professor hurled casteist slurs at the student over the last three months. A case has been registered against Dulla.

The Mumbai Crime Branch will now investigate the case.

Meanwhile, the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum has expressed solidarity with exam invigilator Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, stating he was following institutional protocol after discovering that the student was in "unauthorised possession and use of a smartphone."

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