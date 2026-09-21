MP: Woman transport inspector killed in Bhopal, accused dies by suicide

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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff





The woman had come to Bhopal from Datia two days before the incident and was staying at the house, rented in the name of the accused, according to the police.



Additional commissioner of police Shailendra Singh Chauhan said, "We received information from a lady, who informed us that she lived with a woman who had a three-year-old daughter and was a transport inspector posted in Datia. She had come to Bhopal from Datia two days ago and she was killed. Acting on the information, police reached the spot and examined the entire sequence of events. The accused, who was allegedly responsible for the incident, was found a short distance away from house, where he had also died by suicide."



The officer said that the woman and the accused had known each other for around seven to eight years and they had an argument between them last night, following which the accused committed the incident. -- ANI

A woman transport inspector posted in Datia was allegedly killed at a rented house in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal and later the accused, reportedly her lover, also allegedly died by suicide, a police officer said on Monday.The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Khajoori Sadak Police Station in the state capital late Sunday night.