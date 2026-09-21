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Militants gun down Naga teenager in Manipur's Tamenglong

Mon, 21 September 2026
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19:50
Security personnel during a patrolling in Manipur/File image
Security personnel during a patrolling in Manipur/File image
A teen was shot dead by suspected militants in Manipur's Tamenglong district on Monday, the police said.

The Naga youth, identified as NK Wiphenbou (17), was walking alone from Upper Nkou village to Tamei town when he was attacked around 10.30 am.

Naga village volunteers later found his body along a narrow path, they said.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh condemned the killing and said, "Manipur cannot continue to lose innocent lives to this endless cycle of violence."

In a social media post, Singh said, "The authorities must act decisively, establish accountability and bring those responsible to justice without delay."

Senior Naga leader and Naga People's Front legislator Awangbou Newmai also condemned the killing, describing it as "cowardly" and "heinous acts of terrorism that target innocent civilians and threaten peace".

"Such barbaric violence has no justification and no place in a civilised society," Newmai said in a statement. -- PTI

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LIVE! Militants gun down Naga teenager in Manipur's Tamenglong
LIVE! Militants gun down Naga teenager in Manipur's Tamenglong

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