Look who came to dinner! Doc flags cockroach at 5 star

15:48

Renowned cardiologist Ashok Seth has flagged a major hygiene lapse at a prominent luxury five-star hotel in Mumbai, alleging that he found a live baby cockroach crawling on his dining table over the weekend.



Seth, Chairman of the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, took to social media platform X to narrate the incident, which took place on Saturday night. Sharing his displeasure, he wrote that the unsanitary encounter completely ruined their appetite, forcing them to abandon their dinner and walk out of the restaurant.



"Look who came for dinner unexpectedly. 'Roachie'--a baby cockroach was on our table wanting to share our dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai, Saturday night! Despite our persuasion, 'Roachie' refused to leave. Maybe wanted Pizza and not Pasta. But he really took our appetite away. We left," Seth posted on X.



Expressing hope that food safety regulators would take cognizance of the issue, Seth tagged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the hotel management, and senior Maharashtra IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe.



"Thankfully we are in Mr Munde's territory, and he most likely will look into this also," Dr Seth added in his post, referring to the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner known for maintaining a strict zero-tolerance policy regarding food quality and enforcement of food safety laws. -- ANI