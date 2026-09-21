Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Look who came to dinner! Doc flags cockroach at 5 star

Mon, 21 September 2026
Share:
15:48
image
Renowned cardiologist Ashok Seth has flagged a major hygiene lapse at a prominent luxury five-star hotel in Mumbai, alleging that he found a live baby cockroach crawling on his dining table over the weekend.

Seth, Chairman of the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, took to social media platform X to narrate the incident, which took place on Saturday night. Sharing his displeasure, he wrote that the unsanitary encounter completely ruined their appetite, forcing them to abandon their dinner and walk out of the restaurant.

"Look who came for dinner unexpectedly. 'Roachie'--a baby cockroach was on our table wanting to share our dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai, Saturday night! Despite our persuasion, 'Roachie' refused to leave. Maybe wanted Pizza and not Pasta. But he really took our appetite away. We left," Seth posted on X.

Expressing hope that food safety regulators would take cognizance of the issue, Seth tagged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the hotel management, and senior Maharashtra IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe.

"Thankfully we are in Mr Munde's territory, and he most likely will look into this also," Dr Seth added in his post, referring to the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner known for maintaining a strict zero-tolerance policy regarding food quality and enforcement of food safety laws. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! White House removes CNN from TV pool amid Trump rants
LIVE! White House removes CNN from TV pool amid Trump rants

Student suicide: IIT Bombay suspends dean, director to stay
Student suicide: IIT Bombay suspends dean, director to stay

IIT Bombay has suspended Professor Suryanarayana Doolla from his deanship and issued a formal apology, retracting its earlier statements regarding the circumstances of student Sahil Wakode's suicide. The institute acknowledged that...

Modi said UP to be divided into 4 states after...: Minister
Modi said UP to be divided into 4 states after...: Minister

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has revived the long-standing discussion about dividing Uttar Pradesh, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him the state could be split into four parts after a caste census. Rajbhar's statement,...

Ravi Kishan: 'People Threw Stones At Me'
Ravi Kishan: 'People Threw Stones At Me'

'I have seen all the storms and floods. I have crawled and reached here.'

Kite-Flying For Gaza Brings Cops To Student's Home
Kite-Flying For Gaza Brings Cops To Student's Home

A Mumbai student activist's home was subjected to a nine-hour police search following her participation in a global kite-flying event expressing solidarity with children in Gaza.